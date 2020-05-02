Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins wanted to keep Jaroslav Halak in Boston for another year, and the backup goaltender wanted much of the same.

Halak spoke to the media Saturday on a video call, one day after the Bruins signed him to a one-year, $2.25 million contract extension. The signing keeps the B’s top two goaltenders under contract through the 2020-21 season.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this special group for another year,” Halak said, as transcribed by Bruins Daily’s Matt Castle.

Halak noted with the current situation of the NHL, the league continuing its current pause and thus the unknown relating to the 2019-20 season resuming, it “wasn’t tough” to secure a part of his future with the one-year extension.

“It made me think, not knowing what’s going to happen this year or next,” Halak said, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “There’s always positives that the team is great, the fans are great. … It wasn’t tough to take a one-year deal.”

The 34-year-old netminder added how he “wanted to take the best option possible,” according to CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia, ensuring he was doing what was best for him and his family.

Halak was 18-6-6 with a .919 save percentage during the 2019-20 campaign, prior to the pause. And in 71 career games with the Bruins, he’s 40-17-10 with a .921 save percentage.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images