Jaroslav Halak will be back for a third season in Boston.

The Bruins’ backup goalie was a pending unrestricted free agent, but the team on Friday announced they signed him to an extension for the 2020-21 season. He’ll make $2.25 million next season, a slight bump down from the $2.75 million per year he’s making on his current two-year deal with the Bruins.

Plenty of Tuukka Rask’s success the past two seasons can be attributed to him getting a balanced workload with Halak, who has played well since joining the Bruins. And with the B’s not having any proven NHL-ready netminders in the organization outside of Halak and Rask, the signing made sense. That they got him for less than what he’s making now is all the more impressive.

This season, Halak is 18-6-6 with a .919 save percentage. In 71 career games with the Bruins, he’s 40-17-10 with a .921 save percentage.

