Big Z has made an impact on everyone.

Zdeno Chara has donned the Black and Gold for the last 14 years and hasn’t slowed down in the slightest. Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic recently sat down with NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz and Jahmai Webster to discuss the Bruins captain.

The Bruins young prospect also detailed how he’s been keeping busy and staying acting during quarantine on the latest edition of “NESN After Hours.”

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images