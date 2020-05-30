Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the country saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd, the sports world has reacted in the masses.

That includes Boston Bruins captain, Zdeno Chara.

The legendary defensemen took to Instagram, like many others in the last few days, to share a message and petition about getting justice for Floyd.

Chara linked to the petition in his caption.

Meanwhile, others like Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores are delivering powerful statements about racial inequality, while Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown even is calling on others to join him in protesting in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images