Few know Brad Marchand the hockey player quite like Zdeno Chara.

Although the Boston Bruins captain can’t say he plays on a line with the winger like Patrice Bergeron can, Chara has been teammates with Marchand since he broke into the NHL in 2009.

Marchand has proven over the last decade-plus that he can do it all: Score, create scoring, defend and, sometimes, agitate.

Asked on a conference call Tuesday with season ticket holders what would be like playing against Marchand, Chara was complimentary.

“Yeah I don’t know (what it would be like playing against him), Chara said. “I love the way he competes, you’ve got to give him credit. He competes, he works hard, he’s come a long way since I saw him playing at the World Juniors, and then he came to us before his first training camp. So definitely I think he means well, he competes, he tries to the best he can. Sometimes, yes, the emotions get the best of him, but he’s working on it and I think it just shows he has so much passion and energy that he really cares.”

No arguments there.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images