Cameron Brate is aware he won’t always be on the giving end when it comes to Tom Brady and football knowledge.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end revealed Wednesday during his appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio what happened during his first workout with the team’s legendary new quarterback. Brate was one of a number of Buccaneers players who joined Brady early Tuesday morning at a Tampa prep school for an informal throwing session. Brate admits this was no ordinary offseason get-together.

“It’s pretty ordinary, I think, to have throwing sessions in the offseason,” Brate said. “Even given these circumstances guys all around the league are able to work out and throw. But (this one) definitely (had) a different kind of attention and spotlight and scrutiny we’re under with our new acquisition.

“It (the session) was pretty normal. He (Brady) seems like a down-to-earth good guy, great teammate. It’s a little weird working with him at the beginning of his Bucs tenure because we’re kind of teaching him our verbage. It’s kind of a backward way of how it’s going to progress during the season with him teaching us a lot about the game and how he sees things. But right now it’s only a couple of weeks (he has been) with the Bucs, and he’s trying to figure out what we call stuff, which is a little weird.”

#Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate discussed the throwing session with Tom Brady this week and the addition of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay… "We are kind of teaching him [Tom Brady] the offense, which is a little weird." 👇AUDIO👇 | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LbW4JIUJfl — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 20, 2020

While Tuesday’s workout fired up Brady for the 2020 NFL season, it prompted a joke from Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, who learned about TB12’s towel preferences among other minutiae.

Brady still has plenty of time to familiarize himself with Tampa’s terminology and other aspects of the playbook, and we only can assume he’ll have it down before too long.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images