Tom Brady was able to take a big step toward building rapport with his new Buccaneers teammates Tuesday.

Just ask Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen.

As states, including Florida, begin the reopening process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teams across the league are starting to get the green light to congregate, albeit with rules in place. For Brady and a handful of Bucs, this resulted in their first workout together at a Tampa prep school.

How the training session went is unknown, but Brady and Jensen apparently went over one of the quarterback’s major sticking points.

“‘First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more ass sweat.’ –@TomBrady #sweatmetigation101,” Jensen tweeted Tuesday night.

Jensen might not be kidding. It’s been documented sweat-covered footballs are a major pet-peeve for Brady, who’s taken action in the past to remedy the issue. One of Brady’s former centers in New England, Dan Koppen, reportedly used to play with a towel shoved down the back of his pants.

While all of this might sound ridiculous, it’s tough to mock the methods of a six-time Super Bowl champion.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images