The 2020 NFL season will be a new experience for Tom Brady in more ways than one.

The upcoming campaign will mark Brady’s first with a team other than the New England Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an exciting bunch, but their roster largely consists of young, inexperienced players with little to no postseason experience. This rarely was the case in any season of Brady’s New England tenure.

With this in mind, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Thursday asked Jason Licht if he’s worried Brady, who’ll turn 43 in August, will prompt a “crippling” sense of urgency in Tampa Bay. The Bucs general manager isn’t at all concerned about this, as he believes the team’s quarterback and head coach are on the same page.

“I don’t have a lot of concerns on that right now,” Licht said on “SportsCenter,” as transcribed by ESPN. “We have a head coach (Bruce Arians) that, to be quite frank, isn’t gonna be here for the next 15, 20 years coaching the Buccaneers. So I think it was actually a perfect marriage: You’ve got two guys that have got something to prove; they want to win, they want to win now; they’ve got the same mindset.”

Of course, winning now will be no easy task for Brady and the Bucs. Staging Super Bowl runs often begins with winning your division, and Tampa Bay will be hard-pressed to knock off Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

