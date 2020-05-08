Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are going to have their hands full in 2020 with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay on Thursday released its schedule for the upcoming season, which features several interesting matchups. And it appears the two former New England Patriots and their news squad will be met with plenty of challenges early and often.

The Bucs will play on “Monday Night Football” twice this season — first while visiting the New York Giants on Nov. 2 in Week 8 and then again three weeks later when hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 23 in Week 11.

Tampa Bay will play on “Sunday Night Football” twice as well — once against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 25 in Week 7 and once against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8 in Week 9. They will appear on “Thursday Night Football” on Oct. 8 when they take on the Bears in Chicago in Week 5.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the Bucs’ schedule, however, is their Week 1 matchup against New Orleans. Brady and Gronk will square off against veteran quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in what is sure to be an epic battle.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Is it Week 1 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images