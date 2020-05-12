It’s been five years since some folks at Barstool Sports protested Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for his “probable knowledge” in Deflategate as a member of the New England Patriots.
And he hasn’t forgotten about it one bit.
The protesters ultimately were arrested outside of NFL offices a day after the punishment was dropped back in 2015. And Brady on Tuesday showed his gratitude for the love he received during those protests in a since-deleted tweet.
Check it out:
Brady got the best kind of revenge, as New England won Super Bowl LI and Brady was awarded MVP of the game.
More NFL: Bucs QB Coach Explains How Brady Will Fit Into Tampa Bay’s Offense
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images