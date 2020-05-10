Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady: big UFC fan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was among the many who enjoyed the return of major United States professional sports Saturday night. We’re talking, of course, about UFC 249, which was held in Jacksonville, Fla., without fans in the stands.

Check out this tweet Brady fired off before Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje squared off in the main event:

Love the @ufc !!! Incredible discipline and determination by all the athletes!! Main event next!! LFG !!!!!!!!!!!! — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2020

The Gaethje-Ferguson bout didn’t disappoint. Gaethje manhandled the usually dominant Ferguson to earn the interim UFC lightweight title, which he tossed to the canvas shortly after winning.

Next up for Gaethje? In all likelihood, a title-unification fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

