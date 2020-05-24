Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For two decades, Tom Brady was treated like a saint in New England. Any criticism directed at the then-Patriots quarterback was viewed as blasphemy.

Well, those days apparently are over.

Thomas Tobin, a Roman Catholic bishop in the Dioceses of Providence, fired a shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB in a tweet Friday morning. Whether the dig was toungue-in-cheek remains up for debate.

“Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity,” Tobin tweeted. “Very admirable indeed. But is it true that tom Brady bid on it because he knows it’s the only way he’ll get another ring?”

Yeesh.

Will Super Bowl LV serve as Tobin’s day of reckoning? We’ll find out next February.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images