Calvin Kattar is hungry for more.

“The Boston Finisher” finished Jeremy Stephens in the second round of his UFC 249 catchweight bout on Saturday night with a knockout victory to rise to No. 7 in the featherweight rankings, but Kattar is ready to get back to training.

“I already want to get back to the gym,” Kattar told NESN’s Michaela Vernava just three days after his win. “I just got to get out and get back to work, because it doesn’t end with Jeremy Stephens. I feel like I’m just scratching the surface and that list to the top is getting shorter.”

Kattar still has a lot to prove to get a title shot because the top of the featherweight division is crowded. Newly-crowned featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski is reportedly targeted for a rematch with Max Holloway, who unified and defended the belt three times before losing it to the Australian in December. But Kattar said he doesn’t care who he fights, as long as it’s someone ranked higher than he is.

“I want to fight anybody in the top six. They’re all the same to me. They’re all risk, but high reward. So whoever wants to see who the top contender is, we’re going to have to cancel out our names and work our way to the belt.”

Some potential opponents in the top six include Yair Rodriguez, Chan Sung Jung or former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Kattar already fought No. 3-ranked Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC Moscow in November and lost via unanimous decision.

Kattar, who broke his nose in Saturday’s fight, was told by his doctor to limit contact during training for the next four-to-six weeks, but he still plans on fighting at least two more times in 2020 with the hopes of inching closer to bringing a UFC title to New England.

“I’m motivated to just get back into the gym and get on a card with (teammate) Rob Font at the tail end of the year and maybe something before that.”

To listen to Kattar’s full interview, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images