The NHL made some progress Tuesday when commissioner Gary Bettman announced just how the 24-team playoff format would look if the playoffs are able to be played out this summer.

The commish also spoke on the four phases in which the NHL would follow to safely be able to resume operations.

Phase 2 includes opening training facilities for small group workouts, and Bruins president Cam Neely detailed how that would work for Boston when Phase 1 comes to an end.

“We’re walking through it, making sure we have everything we need in place, from sanitizing to (taking) temperatures and making sure the groups are spaced well enough apart so we can clean in between each group,” Neely said Wednesday during a Zoom call.

Neely noted the players who live locally will be the first to head back to Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. The workouts in Phase 2 will be voluntary.

“We feel we could potentially, by the time we’re ready to go, maybe have three groups of six rotating,” Neely said. “We don’t know the full extent of the numbers, for how many guys are going to be here when we’ve got ice up and running.”

The B’s finished the 2019-20 season — which was deemed complete by Bettman on Tuesday — with 100 points, good for the best in the NHL.

So now Boston will get ready to begin Phase as it hopes to make a return to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images