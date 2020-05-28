Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are plenty of questions surrounding the potential return of the NHL — especially after commissioner Gary Bettman revealed the 24-team playoff format Tuesday night.

The league has been paused since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and games have not been played since.

There were 189 games left in the regular season, which officially has been ruled complete as of Tuesday. So fans began to wonder if there would be an asterisk on this year’s Stanley Cup winner should their be one this year.

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely, for one, is not a fan of the idea.

“Well, if it’s in a good way,” he said Wednesday during a Zoom call. “I don’t see why it’d be in a bad way. We’ve had shortened seasons, whether it’s (through) lockouts or strikes, and had Stanley Cup champions and I don’t recall seeing asterisks besides those years.

“I don’t see why this isn’t any different.”

He’s certainly not wrong.

But now the B’s can shift their focus on getting prepared for Phase 2 and hopefully begin their playoff run later this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images