Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak celebrated his 24th birthday Monday.
The Bruins organization tweeted out some birthday wishes for the 2014 first-round pick, who was on the brink of a 50-goal campaign before the 2019-20 season hit a pause in mid-March.
Happy Birthday, @pastrnak96! 🎉#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/C9w5KTMNke
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 25, 2020
“Pasta,” as he’s known by Bruins fans, had tallied 95 points in 70 games this season on an impressive 48 goals and 47 assists. Despite the fact the entire regular season had yet to be played, Pastrnak had recorded career-highs in all three categories.
So, we thought it would be fitting to celebrate Pastrnak’s special day with some of his highlights.
Brightening up your Monday.@pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/96Ry5GmbBf
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 25, 2020
Happy birthday, Pasta. We can’t wait to see you back on the ice.
More Bruins: Zdeno Chara Joins ‘At Home With TC’ To Talk Potential NHL Return
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images