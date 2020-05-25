Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak celebrated his 24th birthday Monday.

The Bruins organization tweeted out some birthday wishes for the 2014 first-round pick, who was on the brink of a 50-goal campaign before the 2019-20 season hit a pause in mid-March.

“Pasta,” as he’s known by Bruins fans, had tallied 95 points in 70 games this season on an impressive 48 goals and 47 assists. Despite the fact the entire regular season had yet to be played, Pastrnak had recorded career-highs in all three categories.

So, we thought it would be fitting to celebrate Pastrnak’s special day with some of his highlights.

Happy birthday, Pasta. We can’t wait to see you back on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images