Everyone is keeping busy in different ways during quarantine and Enes Kanter is no different.

The Boston Celtics big man has spent his time at home trying to learn some new trades. Kanter has taken up both cooking and the piano during quarantine as he waits for the NBA’s return.

Kanter sat down with NESN’s Tom Caron on Tuesday night to discuss these new skills and, as you’d expect, it was hilarious. He also discussed the night the league was suspended and how the Boston Celtics have been able to stay in contact amid the league’s suspended season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Images