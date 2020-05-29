Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for the Boston Celtics to take advantage of the green light given by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Baker on Friday announced he was signing an executive order that would allow professional sports teams to resume practices as long as they followed the guidelines set by their respective leagues.

And shortly thereafter, the Celtics announced they are reopening the Auerbach Center in Brighton for workouts beginning Monday.

Here are the guidelines spelled out in the team’s release announcing the news.

— Workouts are voluntary & will be conducted in strict accordance with city, state, CDC, and NBA requirements and guidelines.

— Symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.

— Workouts will be limited to individual (1-on-0) shooting, strength and conditioning work, and medical evaluation and therapy as needed.

— Only essential areas will be accessed. There will be no access to locker rooms, showers, hydrotherapy, medical exam rooms, cafeteria, and offices.

— Only four players will be able to work out at a time, each working with only one staff member at a time. There will be no more than one player per half court at a time.

— All staff members will wear masks in the building, and any staff member working with a player must wear gloves. Players will wear masks except while engaging in physical activity. Players and staff will adhere to CDC and NBA compliant social distancing standards at all times.

— Social distancing will be required in the building except in limited specific instances (e.g. physical therapy), when PPE will be used.

— A thorough cleaning and disinfection of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.

— Only staff members essential to these workouts will be present at the Auerbach Center. There will be no access for general staff, public, or media.

Right now, the NBA reportedly is considering finishing its season at Disney World Resort in Florida, with general managers preferring to jump straight to the postseason beginning with a play-in tournament when/if the time comes.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Hartwell/NESN.com