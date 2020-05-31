Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis is ready to play basketball again.

The German native has been watching his home country’s top-tier soccer league be the world’s first team sport league to return from a COVID-19 pause, and he hopes other leagues will take notes from the Bundesliga if all goes well the next few weeks.

“They started last weekend in Germany with soccer and I was just happy watching some live sports after like two months on TV,” Theis told Brian Scalabrine on an episode of NBC Sports Boston’s “Celtics At Home.”

“I think every league, NBA, the NFL whatever, if they look at Germany and see if they get it right and everything works out, it’s probably a good sign for every other league that they can do it too.”

One guaranteed similarity between the German soccer league and any sport that follows its return is that there will be no fans in the stadiums or arenas. Theis still is trying to wrap his head around what that will feel like, especially considering how passionate fans are in Boston.

“Just thinking about it is like, thinking back for me like playing in Germany, preseason games when you have scrimmages, no fans,” Theis said. “You hear every voice, every word, every step. it’s annoying. Also when I watched the soccer games this weekend there was just, it didn’t feel right to watch a game. I think especially in Boston, when people come to play us the fans at TD Garden are so important, it’s so loud. I can’t imagine now playing in a playoff game now with nobody in there. If feels probably like a practice game.”

"In Boston, at TD Garden, the fans are so important."

In the latest episode of Celtics At Home, Daniel Theis (@dtheis10) talks about what it might feel like to play with no fans.https://t.co/yR1s3yeu1e — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2020

No fans around for the NBA Playoffs certainly isn’t ideal, but it’s a sacrifice most are willing to make to get the league to return. Speaking of, commissioner Adam Silver reportedly has set the target return for July 31.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images