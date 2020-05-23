Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Massachusetts slowly has begun to re-open. But the Auerbach Center still remains closed.

The Boston Celtics’ practice facility was not part of Governor Charlie Baker’s Phase 1. Some facilities throughout the country have opened under strict restrictions, thus putting those teams who can’t get into a facility at a slight disadvantage because they’re still working out at home.

And home workouts only can go so far, especially when you’re a professional athlete.

C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, for one, seems ready for the Auerbach Center to open.

“I think that we’re just hoping,” Ainge said in a conversation with the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. “I mean, we’re hoping it’s any day. We’re just waiting to hear. But everybody’s got their own things they’re doing, so it’ll happen soon enough. …

“It’s just not that complicated. What we’re trying to do is have one-on-zero workouts. Like, it’s probably the cleanest environment that anybody’s working at in the country, with the sanitization that has to go on and the coaches wearing masks and gloves. I mean, heck, it doesn’t seem that complicated.”

Yeah, he’s definitely ready to get back in there.

The league reportedly is eyeing late-June for players to return to practice with games beginning in mid-July.

