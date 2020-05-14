Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter already knows what he wants to do once his NBA career is over.

The Boston Celtics center spoke with The Athletic’s Shams Charania about his life after basketball — and he apparently already has an offer on the table.

“Oh, I’m definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure,” Kanter told Charania. “I actually already have this offer from WWE, but I’m like, ‘Hey, I gotta finish my basketball career first.’ But after my basketball career, I’m definitely becoming one.”

Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career. Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook's policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae — Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020

Kanter previously expressed interest in joining the WWE in November on his podcast. He also won (and quickly lost) the WWE 24/7 title at TD Garden in September, so he does have some experience in the ring — albeit minimal.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images