Fans are eager to see the NBA resume its 2019-20 season. Enes Kanter is, too.

That said, the Boston Celtics big man knows it isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t itching to get back on the court.

Of course, we know Kanter wants play to resume. But is he ready?

“I think so,” Kanter said Monday on CNN Philippines’ “The Final Word,” “because I think all the NBA players are working out in our houses (and) we are trying to do our best to stay in game shape. I think we just need to go out there and have that three- or four-week period of time to get back into real game shape, and then we’re just going to go out there and play the game.”

That three-to-four week block will be rather important, Kanter says. Without it, players likely will be more susceptible to injuries.

“I think what we should do is like a training camp,” Kanter said. “We need to have at least three-to-four weeks get back — get our body ready and get our mind ready for the playoffs. Because (in) the playoffs, if you lose, you go home. So we’ve got to give everything we have. So I think right now, we need to make sure we are going to be healthy and play safe.”

As some fans slowly get back their sports fix, the wait continues for NBA supporters and players. Reports say the league is gaining momentum for its return. What's the take of the players on resuming play? Let's find out from @EnesKanter of the Boston @celtics. pic.twitter.com/J4oxCZuay0 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) May 18, 2020

Under Kanter’s proposed plan, the NBA wouldn’t resume the season until late June if it resumed play next week. But the league doesn’t appear to have any sort of plan in place yet, so it sounds like it’ll still be quite some time until we get men’s basketball back. (Women’s basketball, however, might be a different story.)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images