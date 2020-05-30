Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been outspoken in the past about violence and inequality, and most recently about the death of George Floyd, stating that “Police brutality is an act of terrorism.”

Well, now Brown, who is the vice president of the NBA Players Association, has called on others to peacefully protest with him in Atlanta.

The 23-year-old tweeted Saturday “don’t meet me there beat me there come walk with me bring your own signs” in reference to Atlanta.

Atlanta 📍don’t meet me there beat me there come walk with me bring your own signs — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 30, 2020

The protests, as you may have heard, are in response to the death of Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis by a police offer.

It has prompted others around the sports world, like ex-Patriot assistant and current Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to speak out as well.

