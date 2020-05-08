Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Happy birthday, Kemba Walker.

The Boston Celtics point guard turns 30-years-old today, and Marcus Smart had quite the last-minute gift for his teammate.

And everyone loves Target though, right?

“It’s your Dirty 30 fam!” Smart on Friday wrote in a tweet. “Happy birthday @KembaWalker. It’s not much but I got u these. $100 goes a long way at @Target!”

Attached in the tweet were two $50 American Express gift cards to Target with snowflakes on them from the holiday season. That would be a nice gesture, had there not been a mere $1.07 left on one card and $0.67 on the other.

It’s your Dirty 30 fam! Happy birthday @KembaWalker 💯. It’s not much but I got u these. $100 goes a long way at @Target ! pic.twitter.com/RYGm8WjwB4 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 8, 2020

That might buy Walker some candy, and if this is really the best item Smart had to re-gift to him, we hope Walker doesn’t share any.

Playful interactions like this between the Celtics are always fun to see.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images