Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Observing Ramadan, the 30-day period of fasting and reflection for Muslims, can certainly be difficult, because as long as the sun is out during the day, those practicing must not eat or drink a thing.

Now, imagine fasting as a professional athlete training to restart an NBA season?

Thats what Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown, Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall have done the last month, according the the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, amid the league’s coronavirus pandemic hiatus.

And for Fall, the rookie who grew up in Senegal, he’s been more disciplined this year than any other since he moved to the United States at age 16.

“This is the first year, ever, that I’ve consistently fasted, like the way that I’ve done,” Fall said. “I don’t like to boast, but I’m really proud of myself. I’m not perfect, but I can say that this year, I’ve really tried to step it up.”

Half-way through the month, Fall ate iftar, the meal eaten after sunset, with Brown, his brother and other family members. Celtics director of player development Allison Feaster and assistant coach Jay Larranaga decided to partake initially as well, but neither lasted more than a few days.

“It’s challenging,” Fall said. “A lot of times when you would tell people from here that you’re fasting, they’re like, ‘Oh, but you can drink water.’ No, you can’t drink water.”

It must be especially tough during shelter-in-place orders, where many find themselves eating all day out of pure boredom. And as Fall participates in virtual workouts with members of the Celtics coaching staff, he admits he’s broken his fast with water on recent occasions.

But beyond abstaining from food and beverage, Muslims are also supposed to fast from negative thoughts and behaviors. Fall decided to cut back on social media and lyrics with profanity.

The holy month of fasting began on Thursday, April 23 and concludes the evening of Saturday, May 23. Fall feels proud of his progress.

“I feel like I have more self-control,” said Fall. “Ramadan, we believe, is the best month of the year. You just come out of it a better person than you came in.”

Between Ramadan and quarantines, this sounds like a nice time of self-reflection.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images