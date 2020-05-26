Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charles Barkley believes, without question, the NBA will be back to finish its presently paused campaign.

And he’s citing some inside sources to make his point.

The NBA has been on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is taking steps to play out the rest of the 2019-20 season. The plan that’s reportedly being worked on would be playing the rest of the campaign out at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., with games resuming by the end of July.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Barkley, a retired NBA star who now is a studio analyst for TNT, said that he knows for certain the league is coming back.

“We’re gonna make a decision in the next week,” Barkley said, via Yahoo!. “I’m 100 percent sure we’re going to play. I know my friends in Major League Baseball are going to play. I think that the hockey league is going to play.

“I think the pro football and the college football, they have to sit back and see how it goes for us. …

“I do know this, talking to my bosses at Turner,” Barkley said. “We’re going to play basketball. It’s gonna be in Florida and (Las) Vegas, or just Florida.”

While it’s unclear where exactly his information regarding baseball and hockey is coming from, Barkley certainly is someone that can be believed with regards to basketball. The league’s board of governors is set to have a call this Friday, while the expectation is guidelines for resumption of play will be released by June 1.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images