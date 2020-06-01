Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliot wrecked Joey Lagano with three laps remaining in NASCAR’s Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, ultimately opening the door for Brad Keselowski to earn a trip to Victory Lane.

Elliot and Lagano shared a verbal discussion after the race was completed, while Lagano made his opinion clear — Elliot wrecked him, and it cost him the checkered flag.

“… Had a shot to win and that’s all you can hope for,” Logano told FOX Sports after the race. “Passed him clean, it’s hard racing at the end, I get that. It’s hard racing. But golly, man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

You can watch the wreck here:

WHAT. A. FINISH! Retweet to congratulate Brad @Keselowski on his Bristol win. pic.twitter.com/mMIazXj5qE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 31, 2020

Elliot told FOX Sports what he thought happened during the final laps, as well.

“Just going for the win, you know, trying to get around underneath him,” Elliot said. “I’ll certainly take the blame. … I hate we both wrecked, but you can’t go back in time now.”

"I'll certainly take the blame."- Chase Elliott on his late-race incident with Joey Logano pic.twitter.com/9O0SfYEB7b — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 31, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images