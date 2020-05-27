Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott on Tuesday accomplished something few in the NASCAR Gander Trucks Series ever have: Make Kyle Busch leave the track with his tail between his legs.

Elliott held off a late-charging Busch to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In doing so, Elliott — who entered the race just a few days removed from his Darlington dust-up with Busch — claimed a combined $100,000 bounty that Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis will donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Take a look:

RACE WINNER: @chaseelliott holds off @KyleBusch for the final 20 laps to win at @CLTMotorSpdwy! pic.twitter.com/i5Y4g89y47 — NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 27, 2020

If you’re a NASCAR fan, you know one of Busch’s signature moves is to take a bow after claiming a checkered flag. With that in mind, Elliott tastefully trolled his Cup Series rival after picking up the victory.

Check this out:

TAKE A BOW!!! 🔥 By winning the race and beating @KyleBusch, @chaseelliott earns the $100k bounty from @KevinHarvick and @marcuslemonis to be donated to a COVID-19 relief effort of his choice. pic.twitter.com/hjoCuiXJAC — NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 27, 2020

Well done, Chase.

We’ll leave you with Busch’s simple reaction to Elliott’s triumphant bow:

"That's cute."- Kyle Busch reacts to hearing that Chase Elliott did one of Kyle's signature victory bows after the race. pic.twitter.com/NhZMncocKx — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 27, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images