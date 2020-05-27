Chase Elliott on Tuesday accomplished something few in the NASCAR Gander Trucks Series ever have: Make Kyle Busch leave the track with his tail between his legs.
Elliott held off a late-charging Busch to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In doing so, Elliott — who entered the race just a few days removed from his Darlington dust-up with Busch — claimed a combined $100,000 bounty that Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis will donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Take a look:
RACE WINNER: @chaseelliott holds off @KyleBusch for the final 20 laps to win at @CLTMotorSpdwy! pic.twitter.com/i5Y4g89y47
— NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 27, 2020
If you’re a NASCAR fan, you know one of Busch’s signature moves is to take a bow after claiming a checkered flag. With that in mind, Elliott tastefully trolled his Cup Series rival after picking up the victory.
Check this out:
TAKE A BOW!!! 🔥
By winning the race and beating @KyleBusch, @chaseelliott earns the $100k bounty from @KevinHarvick and @marcuslemonis to be donated to a COVID-19 relief effort of his choice. pic.twitter.com/hjoCuiXJAC
— NASCAR Gander Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 27, 2020
Well done, Chase.
We’ll leave you with Busch’s simple reaction to Elliott’s triumphant bow:
"That's cute."- Kyle Busch reacts to hearing that Chase Elliott did one of Kyle's signature victory bows after the race. pic.twitter.com/NhZMncocKx
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 27, 2020
Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images