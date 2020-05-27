Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just call Chase Elliott the bounty hunter, folks.

The NASCAR driver won the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, winning the $100,000 “bounty” fellow racer Kevin Harvick put up.

Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis put up the “bounty” to any NASCAR Cup Series driver who could beat Kyle Busch in one of the next four Truck Series races.

Elliott accepted the challenge in February and snapped Busch’s streak of seven consecutive Truck Series wins. This marked Elliott’s third win in 13 truck races.

Retweet to congratulate @chaseelliott on his @NASCAR_Trucks WIN at Charlotte! He also collects $100k for the COVID-19 charity of his choice. pic.twitter.com/nXKqehg9m3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 27, 2020

Elliott had some beef with Busch just last week when Busch caused Elliott to wreck out of the Toyota 500 at Darlington Speedway. So not only did the win likely feel good in that sense, Elliott also won a nice chunk of change for a COVID-19 charity of his choice.

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images