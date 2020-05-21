Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin won the 2020 Darlington Cup Series on Wednesday, but it was the face mask he wore after the rain-shortened Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway that may have really stole the show.

Hamlin showed off a hilarious (and kind of creepy) mask with the bottom half of his face on it. NASCAR fans got a sneak peak after Hamlin earned his second 2020 Cup Series win, and it received rave reviews by all of those watching.

Check it out:

This might be the most absurd Victory Lane 🏆 photo of all-time. @dennyhamlin | #Toyota500 pic.twitter.com/0f7t7Rxfoi — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) May 21, 2020

Getting back to the track, Wednesday was Hamlin’s second victory of the 2020 Cup Series, joining Joey Lagano as the only other two-time Cup Series winner this season.

Hamlin has now won three times at Darlington, making trips to Victory Lane in 2010 and 2017, as well.

Hamlin’s mask was up against quite a bit of storylines, however. And it all came after Kyle Busch wrecked Chase Elliot with 27 laps to go and Elliot holding second place. It prompted a Twitter uproar, too.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images