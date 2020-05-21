Patrick Mahomes has proven his arm strength time and again throughout his short three-year career thus far. Especially in the clutch.

And there’s a chance he’ll get to show it off even more now.

The NFL on Thursday sent teams an updated proposal for rule changes, and one in particular certainly stood out that would serve as an alternative to an onside kick. The change would allow for teams to instead go for it on 4th-and-15 from the 25-yard line, and if they gain the yards, they get to maintain possession. If not, the opposing team gets the ball back in prime field position.

For Mahomes, that’s child’s play, and the quarterback made it known on Twitter.

4th and 15…. 😅😅 https://t.co/ESuILCqkcG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 21, 2020

Fortunately, the rule would only allow for a team to do this twice in a game, or else the Chiefs would have an even better shot at defending their Super Bowl title.

Need we remind you of Mahomes’ incredible 3rd-and-15 play to help his team come back from behind half-way through the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV?

On second thought, maybe the rule should be modified for just

Mahomes to back him up a little bit, because 25-yards is nothing for him. Maybe he has to make the play while kneeling? Though, even then he can still throw a 65-yard bomb.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images