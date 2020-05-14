The boos from Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium have been clear to Travis Kelce.

What’s not clear to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, however, is the reasoning behind the opposing fans voicing their displeasure. Kelce recently took a stab at the underlying cause, but his assessment is pretty bizarre.

“Pats fans, for whatever reason, just hated me for being a white tight end wearing 87,” Kelce said on Bleacher Report’s “The Lefkoe Show,” obviously alluding to the similarities between he and ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Like, if I would have had on 84, none of this would have ever been talked about. But because I wore 87, all of a sudden the Pats nation absolutely hated me,” Kelce continued.

He really thinks this is all over the fact he wears the same number?

Perhaps it has more to do with the fact Kelce called himself the best tight end in the NFL? Or perhaps it’s the fact Kelce criticized referees and said they shouldn’t be able to work at “(expletive) Foot Locker?” Or perhaps it’s because he complained about the NFL’s overtime rules after the Patriots won the 2018 AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium? Or perhaps it’s literally the fact that he plays on the other team, and Patriots fans don’t root for the other team?

Yeah, we’ll agree to disagree, Travis.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images