Further reiterating a boycott that has been in place since last fall, Chinese state television said Tuesday that it would not air NBA games if or when the league returns from the pause caused by the coronavirus.

The development comes as the relationship between the league and China remains estranged. The partnership was first disrupted after Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Oct. 4. China reportedly has not aired any games this season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in February the league had lost more than $300 million in revenue from China in the wake of the controversy.

In somewhat related news, the NBA on Monday named Michael Ma as the new CEO of NBA China, according to ESPN. Ma comes from an influential Chinese media family with his father, Ma Guoli, being highly respected in CCTV Sports.

Michael Ma’s hiring, according to ESPN, led to speculation in China that the connection could help reunite the television giant with the NBA, however, CCTV has since shut down that speculation.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images