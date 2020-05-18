It’s been over a decade since the Buccaneers reached the NFL playoffs.

But luckily for Tampa Bay, it now boasts a pair of future Hall of Famers who not only know quite a bit about playing in January, but also in February.

The Bucs, of course, made arguably the biggest splash in free agency this offseason by signing Tom Brady to be their new starting quarterback. Bruce Arians’ club already featured a loaded arsenal of offensive weapons upon Brady signing the dotted line, but the unit managed to grow even stronger via the addition of Rob Gronkowski.

With Brady and Gronk now in the fold, the Bucs offense has the potential to be near-unstoppable. But as Chris Godwin recently explained during an appearance on NFL Network, the duo’s impact will extend beyond touchdowns and highlight-reel plays.

“Obviously, the careers that these guys already had is pretty insane,” Godwin said. “For them to come here and add the experience that they have and to really, you know, mold our offense and mold our team into what we want to be which is title contenders, winning Super Bowls, I think it’s going to go a long way in terms of helping our franchise go in the right direction.”

The buzz surrounding the Bucs heading into the 2020 NFL season understandably is through the roof. At least one league analyst, however, believes Tampa Bay might be a bit overhyped.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images