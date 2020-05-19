Regardless of whether or not there’s a 2020 Major League Baseball season, we won’t be seeing Chris Sale.

However, he’s doing well on his journey back to the mound.

The Boston Red Sox starter underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of March, ruling him out for the 2020 season, and his absence likely will extend into the 2021 campaign, as well.

In an interview with ESPN’s Marly Rivera published Tuesday, the ace shared where he’s at in his recovery.

“I’m six weeks out. I’ve been doing a shoulder program and we’re doing soft-tissue stuff but I’m starting to get into some pushing stuff, some rows,” Sale said. “A lot of this actually is a lot of shoulder work too, which is good. I’m going off of what these guys have for me. They’ve done this a million times and I’m really happy with where we’re at.

“We can kind of start, as they say, tearing it down to the studs. I can work from the ground up. I can completely tear my body down and build it back up. Right now, since I’m not really working out to achieve anything, I can really focus on the little fine details that sometimes might be overlooked getting ready for a big, bulky season. I love the guys I’m working with and I know I’m in good hands.”

Sale had a bumpy 2019 season, and his spring training got off to an equally tumultuous start before he and the team decided on the surgery. Certainly, though, all parties involved are crossing their fingers that this procedure gets the southpaw back on track.

