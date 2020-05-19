As of right now, the plan is for NASCAR to make its annual stop at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July.

Through a spokesperson, NHMS executive vice president David McGrath on Tuesday told NESN.com that the track intends to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 18 and a Cup Series race the next day, despite COVID-19 restrictions. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu expressed similar optimism during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“We haven’t finalized it and we haven’t codified it, but our hope is to kind of finalize that soon and I fully anticipate the NASCAR race happening here at Loudon,” Sununu said Tuesday morning. “Very similar to what they did with Darlington this past weekend. I don’t anticipate large crowds and maybe even any crowds. But to allow it to happen, to allow the racers to do their thing, to allow them to get their TV contract, and to allow the sports betting. Don’t forget we have the sports betting here in New Hampshire.”

Of course, everything is subject to change amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Granite State began the phased reopening of its economy last Monday.

The 2020 NASCAR season resumed Sunday with a fan-less Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. Next up is a Wednesday night race at Darlington (weather permitting) before Sunday’s as-scheduled running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has no immediate plans to allow fans to attend races.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images