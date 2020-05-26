Colin Cowherd can’t understand why anyone is even remotely high on the Patriots’ chances in the upcoming NFL season.

No one is expecting New England to raise the Lombardi Trophy next February, but both oddsmakers and many football pundits alike are projecting a moderately successful campaign in Foxboro. Cowherd doesn’t see it, but it sounds like he’s expecting big things from the Patriots’ former quarterback.

“The Herd” host Monday explained why he believes Tom Brady will “win the divorce” with Bill Belichick and Co.

“This is why Brady is gonna win this divorce: Brady’s gonna have great weapons, a fun head coach, warm weather Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) is back and Tampa’s biggest problem, right tackle, they solved it in the draft.

“…Why are we so sure it’s going to be so easy to replace the GOAT in football? Does everybody get this? The Jets are better, the Dolphins are way better, Buffalo has been good for two years. They’ll be better, they added Stefon Diggs. Brady is surrounding himself with significantly better players. New England doesn’t have a single Pro Bowl-level player on offense. Not one. I’m not sure even sure they’ll have by the end of year, depending on their quarterback efficiency, a Pro Bowl running back, tight end or wide receiver in their division. And you just think they’re going to fly through it ’cause Bill’s smart?

“…This nonsense that Belichick’s just gonna keep winning in a better division with no weapons. Brady’s gonna win this thing. We’re gonna look back in a year and we’re gonna go, ‘New England’s old, inexperienced at the wrong spots, expensive, not very athletic, not dynamic offensively.'”

This argument comes down to how you define it. Cowherd seems to be only taking the 2020 season into account, which probably isn’t a big enough sample size to settle this argument. The Patriots likely won’t be a legitimate contender this season, but who’s to say that won’t change come 2021?

Also, what would even mark a “win” in this debate anyway? It’s starting to feel like “Super Bowl or bust” in Tampa Bay this season, and the Bucs certainly are no lock for football’s most coveted hardware. Hell, they might not even win their own division.

In short, it really is a worthless debate, but don’t expect that to stop the football world from having it.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images