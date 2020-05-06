Not only does Colin Cowherd believe the Patriots won’t win a 12th consecutive division title this season, he also thinks they won’t come particularly close.

The 2020 campaign has the potential to see a changing of the guard in the AFC East. Tom Brady is out of the picture, and all three of New England’s division rivals, at least on paper, improved this offseason.

As such, Cowherd is expecting a team other than the Patriots to win the AFC East this season for the first time since 2008. And as for Bill Belichick’s crew, “The Herd” host projects them to end up in the cellar.

“I think Buffalo and the Jets tie for the division lead, Miami has 8-8 written all over it and New England finishes fourth,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1. “Jarrett Stidham is starting with no weapons outside of Julian Edelman, who is a slot receiver. I just don’t think this team offensively can keep up with many in their division. Buffalo added Stefon Diggs. I think the Jets went out and did a nice job to upgrade their O-line and wide receivers. They already have Le’Veon Bell and two really good tight ends. … Sam Darnold went 7-6 last year with mono and an atrocious offensive line. So I think it’s Buffalo, Jets at the top, Miami close and New England in fourth and I feel strongly about it.”

.@ColinCowherd predicts division order for the AFC & which teams will make the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/dwtKMOWPbu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 5, 2020

In addition to moving forward with a new, young quarterback surrounded by average weapons, the Patriots in 2020 also will have to deal with one of the toughest schedules in the league. This isn’t to say they’re a lock for last in the division like Cowherd is projecting, but making a playoff run will be an awfully difficult task.

That said, we probably should know by now not to count Belichick out.

