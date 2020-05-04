Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the Colts won’t name their Week 1 kicker just yet.

Indianapolis signed the undrafted Rodrigo Blankenship, re-signed Chase McLaughlin and still have veteran Adam Vinatieri on its roster. Vinatieri, 47, wants to return for his 25th NFL season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the rehab process for his surgically repaired knee.

The Colts, however, won’t commit to a kicker until Vinatieri is able to complete his rehab.

“No update,” head coach Frank Reich said, via the Indy Journal & Courier’s Joel A. Erickson. “Just letting the rehab process finish its course before any final decision has been made, and then get together with Adam once he gets to that point.”

The NFL still is slated to start on time, but games will not be played internationally in 2020. Of course, Vinatieri’s rehab schedule getting interrupted certainly could put him at a disadvantage if the season doesn’t get pushed back.

But only time will tell if arguably the NFL’s greatest kicker, and longtime New England Patriot, will be able to return.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images