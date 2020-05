Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Television host and comedian Conan O’Brien sported Sully’s Brand gear on “The Late Show with Conan O’Brien” this week and on his social media page.

And he gave the Boston-based apparel company a boost in sales.

Meredith Gorman spoke with Sully’s Brand founder Chris Wrenn about why he sent O’Brien a shirt in the first place and how his promotion of the shirt has helped his business.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/@TeamCoco