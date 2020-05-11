Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor went on quite the Twitter tirade Monday afternoon.

The UFC fighter first went after Justin Gaethje, who shocked the world when he defeated Tony Gonzalez at UFC 249 with a TKO win over the weekend. He’s expected to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov next month.

McGregor made it clear in his NSFW tweets “the fans make the sport,” but if it meant him fighting Gaethje, then he wouldn’t mind getting back into the octagon.

“Watching the other night I was against going in without them (the fans). But it will be my (expletive) pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.”

It didn’t stop there, though.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to (expletive) butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a (expletive) necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are (expletive) dead.”

Of course, McGregor likely is referring to Gaethje’s 2019 tweet that said McGregor was bad human, father and husband.

McGregor also continued to take shots at Nurmagomedov.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz, manager of Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, told ESPN McGregor “had his chance” to fight Gaethje, but picked the “easier fight.”

“He had a chance to fight Justin in January, and he picked (Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone) instead,” Abdelaziz said. “He picked the easier fight. Now, the two kings of the division will fight. Maybe Conor can fight someone in the co-main event.”

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if McGregor decides to fight someone who isn’t Gaethje.

