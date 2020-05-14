Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor’s bitter feud with fellow UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov currently is on hold, and for good reason.

McGregor on Wednesday tweeted a message of support for Nurmagomedov, whose father, Abdulmanap, recently was placed in a medically induced coma. Abdulmanap, who came down with a case of pneumonia in April, reportedly awoke from his coma Thursday after undergoing heart surgery.

During an appearance on Russian TV, Nurmagomedov family friend Ramazan Rabadanov said the 57-year-old Abdulmanap was in “serious-but-stable condition.”

“Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” McGregor tweeted. “A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

“A true martial genius! Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.”

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Nurmagomedov has been trained by his father for most of his life. The two are extremely close.

It’s unclear whether Abdulmanap’s condition was caused by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images