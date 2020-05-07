With all eyes on UFC 249 this weekend, one of the sports’ most popular fighters will keep a close eye on the action and the handling of the event.

Conor McGregor is back in the UFC picture after a first-round win over Donald Cerrone on Jan. 17. The 31-year-old would consider a return to the octagon in July, but it all depends on this week’s UFC events in Jacksonville, according to McGregor’s manager Audie Attar, as reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“Conor is very curious to see whether the health and safety of the athletes and staff are ensured,” Attar said, as transcribed by Helwani. “He wants to make sure everyone is taken care of properly.”

Helwani also wrote that McGregor’s manager said he will be watching the main event closely, as the winner of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje could be his next opponent.

While it’d certainly be an odd season to see McGregor fight without fans in attendance, his interest seems to make it a legitimate possibility that he returns soon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images