Baseball is sorely missed right now.

With May gearing up, we should be beginning to see the Major League Baseball season hitting its stride, but instead we haven’t even had Opening Day yet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of right now there still isn’t any telling on when — or if — the 2020 season will get started, but things seem to be looking up. Rumors have been whirling about a potential July 1 start to the season, and NESN’s Tom Caron and Dennis Eckersley discussed the possibility of Fourth of July baseball on the latest episode of “At Home With TC.”

