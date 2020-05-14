Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gary DiSarcina has been around the block.

The Billerica, Massachusetts native spent his entire 12-year Major League Baseball career as a member of the California/Anaheim Angels before making a stop with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2002.

After he hung up his cleats, DiSarcina spent a brief time as an analyst for NESN before venturing into the coaching ranks starting with the Lowell Spinners from 2007-09 and then with the Paw Sox in 2013. He has since spent time coaching at the Major League level spending time with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and now serves as the third base coach for the New York Mets.

DiSarcina joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday night’s edition of “At Home With TC” to talk about everything from the potential return of baseball, to Tim Tebow.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images