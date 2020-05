Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Bull athlete and cyclocross star Ellen Noble joins NESN’s Courtney Cox to discuss why you should be hopping on a bike during quarantine.

Noble provides updates on her career and life during COVID-19 as well as tips for indoor biking, biking safety, secrets of Maine’s “The Eastern Trail,” and of course she talks some bunny hopping. Noble has been a professional cyclocross racer since 2017 and currently competes for Trek Factory Racing.

Check out the full interview in the video above.