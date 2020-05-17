Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Which sports league returned first amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Was it the Professional Bull Riders? Was it UFC? Was it NASCAR? Was it the American Cornhole League?

The better question is: Who cares?

That’s the position Dale Earnhardt Jr. took Saturday night when reacting to recent comments made by PBR CEO Sean Gleason. Apparently, Gleason was miffed over NASCAR — which will return Sunday — receiving credit as the “first” sport to return, despite the fact that PBR already will have completed three events by the time drivers start their engines at Darlington Raceway.

“I got some buddy’s in the PBR,” Earnhardt tweeted. “Good people and crazy hell. But who gives a s–t? Let’s just get on with it and enjoy a move toward normalcy. PBR was first? Awesome! Let’s go racing!”

Check out Earnhardt’s (slightly NSFW) take below:

I got some buddy’s in the PBR. Good people and crazy as hell. But who gives a shit? Let’s just get on with it and enjoy a move toward normalcy. PBR was first? Awesome! Let’s go racing! — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 17, 2020

Amen, Junior.

The Real Heroes 400 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It will be the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race since March 8.

