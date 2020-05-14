Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry impressed in spurts over the course of his rookie season with the New England Patriots.

Perhaps Year 2 will be when the talented wide receiver truly puts his name on the NFL map.

Harry never really was given a true opportunity to shine last season. After missing the Patriots’ first nine games of the regular season, the Arizona State product was handed the awfully difficult task of trying to earn Tom Brady’s trust during the second half of New England’s schedule. The 22-year-old ultimately was limited to 12 catches for 105 yards with two touchdowns.

Heading into his sophomore season, however, Harry is poised to have a more prominent role in the Patriots’ offense and will be catching passes from a new quarterback, who he’ll likely have more chemistry with than Brady. Harry’s fellow 2019 draft pick, running back Damien Harris, certainly is expecting big things from No. 15.

“Year2 going crazy‼️,” Harris wrote in the comment section of Harry’s latest Instagram post, which shows the Patriots wideout training in the gym.

With Julian Edelman heading into his age-34 season, who knows, maybe Harry will become Jarrett Stidham’s favorite target.

