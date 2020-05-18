Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it finally happened.

Prior to this weekend, Danica Patrick was among the many strictly following lockdown recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But that all changed when Patrick and a group of friends went out for dinner at parts unknown.

“That feeling you get when you go out to dinner for the first time in months!!!!!” Patrick wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Take a look:

Hey, you do you, Danica.

Similarly, NASCAR on Sunday broke quarantine when drivers competed in the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. It was a strange day for all involved, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images