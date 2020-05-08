Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz is set to join the stars trying to keep the world moving.

The Boston Red Sox legend will lead Planet Fitness’ virtual workout at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13, according to WBZ. Planet Fitness will stream the free, 20-minute class live on its Facebook page and post the full video of the session after its conclusion on its YouTube page.

New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness has enlisted athletes’ and celebrities’ to lead viewers in a series of excercises they can perform at home. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and former Patriot Danny Amendola led “work-ins” in April, and Ortiz will become the next Boston sports star to do so.

Given Ortiz’s larger-than-life personality, his session is bound to be a can’t-miss affair for Red Sox fans and physical-fitness enthusiasts alike.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images