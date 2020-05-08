David Ortiz is set to join the stars trying to keep the world moving.
The Boston Red Sox legend will lead Planet Fitness’ virtual workout at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13, according to WBZ. Planet Fitness will stream the free, 20-minute class live on its Facebook page and post the full video of the session after its conclusion on its YouTube page.
New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness has enlisted athletes’ and celebrities’ to lead viewers in a series of excercises they can perform at home. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and former Patriot Danny Amendola led “work-ins” in April, and Ortiz will become the next Boston sports star to do so.
Given Ortiz’s larger-than-life personality, his session is bound to be a can’t-miss affair for Red Sox fans and physical-fitness enthusiasts alike.
